Pests threaten paddy crops in Sambalpur, farmers lose sleep

SAMBALPUR: With paddy crops entering a crucial stage of growth, a surge in Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) infestation across several parts of Sambalpur district has triggered concern among farmers.

The situation is particularly concerning in areas under Hirakud irrigation system, where farmers have reported a higher incidence of the pest attack.

According to reports, farmers in several panchayats under Maneswar, Jujumura, Dhanakauda and Rengali blocks have reported pest attacks in their fields. The infestation is severe in early-sown paddy fields, where the crop has reached an advanced stage and panicle formation has already begun.

The BPH sucks sap from the base of paddy plants, weakening them and eventually causing them to dry up. In severely affected fields, patches of crops have turned yellowish and brown, giving the appearance of scorched patches. Farmers fear that if the infestation spreads further, it could have a serious impact on yield and cause substantial financial losses.

“I have cultivated paddy over 25 acres this season, but there have been problems right from the beginning. First, we faced unprecedented rainfall, and now the pest attack has further dimmed our hopes of a good yield. I have already sprayed pesticides twice, but I am unsure how much of the crop will survive until harvest,” said farmer Laxmana Sahu.

With the crop nearing the harvesting stage, farmers warned that any delay in intervention could allow the infestation to spread to more fields and wipe out a substantial portion of the standing crop, seriously affecting paddy production in the district.