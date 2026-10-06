Two Odisha government officials held in separate cases of bribery

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance caught two government officials red-handed while they were allegedly accepting bribes in separate cases on Monday.

The officials include Balipatna upper primary school headmaster Shaikh Rayaz Alli and revenue inspector of Keshari Nagar circle in Bhubaneswar Niranjan Singh.

In the first case, the agency nabbed Alli while he was reportedly collecting `15,000 bribe from a former headmaster. The latter who was transferred few months back had reportedly spent money from his own pocket for MDM but was not reimbursed.

As the funds were released, the former headmaster urged Alli to release them, but the latter demanded bribe.

In the second instance, Vigilance officers arrested Singh while he was reportedly receiving `5,000 bribe from a person to process the inquiry report to facilitate issuance of legal heir certificate in his favour.