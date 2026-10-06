Vigilance raids EE days after promotion, finds 21 plots, assets worth crores

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Monday unearthed property worth crores of rupees following searches at 10 places linked to R&B’s Betnoti sub-division executive engineer Arabinda Mohanty over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

Sources said Mohanty was promoted to the rank of executive engineer just a few days ago on September 29. During the raids, the anti-corruption agency traced Mohanty’s five-acre farmhouse comprising two fish ponds and poultry rearing at Basantpur in Balasore, a three-storey building spread over 3,500 sq ft at Angargadia in Balasore and a two-storey building (1,800 sq ft) at Balianta in Bhubaneswar.

The searches were also undertaken at his house at Bamapada in Balasore, parental house in Jaleswar and his residence and office chamber at Betnoti. The engineer and his family members were also found in possession of 21 high-value plots in Balasore and two in Balianta, gold ornaments weighing 300 gm, deposits to the tune of Rs 69.99 lakh, household articles worth Rs 12.32 lakh, Rs 8.07 lakh cash and one car.

“Our technical wing is carrying out the valuation of his immovable assets. He is being questioned to ascertain how he amassed such huge wealth. Investigation is underway, and further action will be initiated accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.

Interestingly, Mohanty is scheduled to retire in three months. He had joined government service as a junior engineer in 1997 with a monthly salary of Rs 5,000. In 2013, he was promoted to assistant engineer and assistant executive engineer in 2023.

Mohanty was transferred and posted at Betnoti as assistant executive engineer in 2025. He continued to serve in Betnoti and was promoted.