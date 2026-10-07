22-year-old woman, teenaged boy end life by consuming pesticide in Odisha's Taptapani forest

BERHAMPUR: A young woman and a teenaged boy allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide near Palukhala village in the Taptapani forest area along the Ganjam-Gajapati border on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Santoshini Sethi (22) of Palashpur under Pattapur police limits and Bhagaban Sethi (18) of Padmanabhpur under Digapahandi police limits. Police said the two visited Taptapani in the morning before heading to the forest near Palukhala around noon. They reportedly consumed pesticide in the forest in the evening.

Passersby found Bhagaban near the roadside writhing in pain. He told the passersby Santoshini was lying nearby. They informed the police, following which a team led by Podamari outpost in-charge Prabhat Kumar Balikana shifted Bhagaban to the Digapahandi community health centre.

Police searched the forest with the help of locals and located Santoshini, who was also rushed to the health centre. Doctors declared both dead on arrival.