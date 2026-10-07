35-year-old shot dead by neighbour at Nimchhak in Odisha

ANGUL: A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour at Nimchhak in Bantala area here on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Susanta Pradhan, a businessman of Bantala village.

IIC of Bantala police station Bibhuti Pradhan said preliminary investigation revealed that Susanta had gone to the house of his neighbour, a retired defence personnel. It is suspected that a scuffle may have broken out between the two, following which the retired army man allegedly fired at Susanta.

The bullet hit him in the chest, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to Bantala primary health centre where he succumbed to injuries. Police said a licensed gun was seized from the crime scene. The accused neighbour is reportedly on the run following the incident.

The IIC said the body was sent for postmortem. So far, no complaint has been filed at the police station in connection with the incident. He said efforts are on to nab the absconding suspect. Further investigation is underway, he added.