From birthday and wedding to funeral: Rayagada awaits martyr’s final journey

BERHAMPUR: A wave of grief swept through Rayagada town after local resident V Teja, an Assam Rifles jawan, died from a gunshot wound while on duty in Nagaland on Monday.

The jawan reportedly sustained a bullet injury during duty and was rushed to hospital in Nagaland. However, the doctors declared him dead. Teja would have turned 31 years old on Wednesday (October 7). Incidentally, he was to get married this year. His family members said they were preparing for his marriage scheduled for December 10. He had been granted 50 days of leave for his marriage and was expected to come back to Rayagada during Diwali. For a family that had been counting down to Teja’s birthday and wedding, the wait is now for his final homecoming.

Teja joined the armed forces in 2022. He had even pledged to donate his organs around two years ago. His younger brother said the pledge was honoured after his death, with his organs retrieved and preserved at a hospital in accordance with his wish.

The family has been informed that Teja’s mortal remains will be flown to Visakhapatnam by a special helicopter via Hyderabad. From Visakhapatnam, the body is expected to be transported to Rayagada by a special ambulance. The jawan’s mortal remains had not reached Rayagada till reports last came in on Tuesday.

Sources said hundreds of people have gathered in Rayagada town for Teja’s final journey home. The Tricolour-wrapped coffin is expected to arrive amid a solemn public reception.