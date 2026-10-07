Mentally-challenged patient jumps off water tank at SCB Medical College and Hospital

CUTTACK: A 21-year-old mentally-challenged youth sustained critical injuries after allegedly jumping off a 50-feet-high water tank on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, a day after being admitted to the facility for treatment.

The injured was identified as Rajesh Parida of Motarangapala under Jajpur Town police limits. Sources said he suffered grievous injuries after the fall and his condition is stated to be critical.

As per reports, Rajesh was brought to SCB MCH by his paternal uncle Madhusudan Parida and aunt Sabitri Majhi on Monday following a similar distressing incident when he suffered injuries after allegedly banging his head against a wall of their house.

His uncle Madhusudan said Rajesh was mentally-challenged. He was brought to the trauma casualty ward of the hospital at around 12.05 pm on Monday. After examining his health condition, doctors advised them to consult the psychiatry department at the hospital. On the day, Rajesh along with his uncle and aunt was reportedly waiting near a Maa Tarini temple close to the water tank on the hospital premises for the psychiatry department to open for consultation when the incident occurred.