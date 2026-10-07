NGT gives Odisha chief secy final chance to respond on Similipal resort project

BARIPADA: The eastern zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Kolkata on Tuesday granted a final chance to the chief secretary and the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Baripada to file additional responses in a case concerning a proposed hotel or resort project at Laxmiposi within the eco-sensitive zone of the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

The tribunal had earlier permitted the state authorities to file additional or amended responses but they failed to submit the required documents within the stipulated time. The NGT granted the final opportunity and warned that failure to comply with its directions could result in the officials concerned being directed to appear personally before the tribunal, either physically or virtually, and explain the reasons for the non-compliance.

The matter concerns a proposed resort project spread over 93.280 acres. On May 26, the NGT had directed that status quo be maintained at the site and restrained IDCO, IPICOL/DIPA and Hotel Sonar Bangla from undertaking any construction activity on the land.