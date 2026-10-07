Orissa HC seeks government response on tobacco ban

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought response from the government to a challenge by a Cuttack-based tobacco manufacturer against the state’s ban on food products containing tobacco or nicotine.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash issued the notice to the state government on Monday while hearing a writ appeal against an August 21 judgement of a single-judge bench, which had upheld the government’s notification prohibiting such products. The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 12.

The January 21 notification prohibits the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of food products containing tobacco or nicotine as ingredients.

It also covers flavoured, scented or additive-mixed chewable products, including those marketed as gutkha, pan masala and similar products.

Several companies manufacturing and selling tobacco had challenged the notification before the high court. A single judge, however, refused to interfere, holding that the notification was consistent with the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) and the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

The company has now filed the writ appeal questioning the very basis for treating chewing tobacco products as “food” under the FSSA. The appeal contends that the definition of “food” under section 3(1)(j) of the FSSA is exhaustive and cannot be enlarged through administrative interpretation.