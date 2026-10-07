Puri airport project gets environment, CRZ clearance.

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to the state government’s proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has accorded the final environmental clearance to the project, removing a major hurdle in its implementation.

The greenfield airport will be developed over 471.348 hectare area at Sipasarubali in the district. Puri collector Dibya Jyoti Parida on Tuesday told mediapersons that the proposed airport project has received both EC and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the ministry.

He said forest-related issues pertaining to the project have been cleared and they are now waiting for the final approval from the ministry to go ahead with the project.

Sources said the state government now awaits an NOC from the ministry, while it will also move the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for its approval to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) to take up construction work of the airport.

Steps for commencement of construction work for the project will be taken in coordination with the AAI and the Transport department authorities, the collector said.