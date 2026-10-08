341 institutions to hold student union polls in Odisha, 205 go for selection

BHUBANESWAR: Formal notifications for the upcoming student union elections, scheduled for October 15, were issued by public universities, colleges and aided colleges across the state on Wednesday, with aspiring candidates asked to file their nominations on Friday.
As per the notifications, students aspiring to contest the elections must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions, including age, attendance and academic requirements.
The state government decided to conduct student union elections in higher educational institutions after a gap of eight years. Following the decision, notifications have been issued by the respective institutions for the election or selection of student leaders.
According to information available as of 8 pm on Wednesday, a total of 341 higher educational institutions, comprising 328 colleges and 13 universities, will conduct elections to elect their student leaders.
Meanwhile, 205 higher educational institutions, including 202 colleges and three universities, will select their student leaders through the selection process, the Higher Education department said.
The three universities that will adopt the selection process are Odia University, Sri Jagannath Sanskrit University and Gangadhar Meher University. The remaining 13 universities will conduct elections to elect student leaders.
As per the election schedule, candidates interested in contesting the student union elections can file their nominations on October 9 between 10 am and 1 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm on the same day. The list of valid nominations will be published by respective higher educational institutions at 5 pm.
Candidates wishing to withdraw their nominations may do so between 10 am and 1 pm on October 10. The final list of candidates will be published at 3 pm on the same day.
The ‘Why I Stand For’ meetings will be organised at the higher educational institutions on October 14.
Polling will be held on October 15 from 8 am to 2 pm. Vote counting will take place on the same day after polling, followed by the declaration of results. The newly elected student leaders will take the oath of office on October 16.
As colleges and student organisations gear up for the much-awaited polls, police have warned non-students against entering the campuses during the election period.
In the capital, elections will be held in around 13 colleges and universities. On the day, Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said action would be initiated if any non-student was found entering the campuses ahead of or during the polls. He also said police were keeping a close watch on social media to check any mischievous activity ahead of the elections.
OVER 150 CCTV CAMERAS TO WATCH POLL IN UTKAL VARSITY
Bhubaneswar: Over 150 CCTV cameras will be part of the high-level security plan finalised by the Utkal University authorities ahead of the upcoming student union elections.
Sources said a crucial preparatory meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Chandi Prasad Nanda recently chalked out a comprehensive strategy for the polls and focused on setting up strict oversight to ensure a smooth, safe and orderly election process on the campus.
As part of the plan, the university will monitor the election process through 150 CCTV cameras. The extensive surveillance network will cover key zones, including hostel premises, canteens and all the entry and exit gates. Campus security and administrative officers will jointly manage campus operations to closely monitor all activities, prevent outside interference and restrict non-students from entering the campus during the election period. The university will also use public address systems to sensitise students.