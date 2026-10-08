341 institutions to hold student union polls in Odisha, 205 go for selection

BHUBANESWAR: Formal notifications for the upcoming student union elections, scheduled for October 15, were issued by public universities, colleges and aided colleges across the state on Wednesday, with aspiring candidates asked to file their nominations on Friday.

As per the notifications, students aspiring to contest the elections must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions, including age, attendance and academic requirements.

The state government decided to conduct student union elections in higher educational institutions after a gap of eight years. Following the decision, notifications have been issued by the respective institutions for the election or selection of student leaders.

According to information available as of 8 pm on Wednesday, a total of 341 higher educational institutions, comprising 328 colleges and 13 universities, will conduct elections to elect their student leaders.

Meanwhile, 205 higher educational institutions, including 202 colleges and three universities, will select their student leaders through the selection process, the Higher Education department said.

The three universities that will adopt the selection process are Odia University, Sri Jagannath Sanskrit University and Gangadhar Meher University. The remaining 13 universities will conduct elections to elect student leaders.

As per the election schedule, candidates interested in contesting the student union elections can file their nominations on October 9 between 10 am and 1 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm on the same day. The list of valid nominations will be published by respective higher educational institutions at 5 pm.

Candidates wishing to withdraw their nominations may do so between 10 am and 1 pm on October 10. The final list of candidates will be published at 3 pm on the same day.

The ‘Why I Stand For’ meetings will be organised at the higher educational institutions on October 14.