Adulterated edible oil, sauce-making units busted in Odisha's Berhampur; two held.

BERHAMPUR: Badabazar police busted two unlicensed food manufacturing units allegedly producing adulterated edible oil and sauces in Berhampur and arrested two persons in this connection on Tuesday.

Police said over 4,100 litres of adulterated oil and sauces were seized during separate raids carried out at Ganapati Nagar and Dwarika Nagar in coordination with food safety and health officials of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

In the first raid, police found an illegal oil-processing unit at Ganapati Nagar allegedly run by Smruti Ranjan Sahu (36) of Tara Tarini Suppliers. The unit was allegedly manufacturing groundnut, coconut and gingelly oil under labels including GM, AS, Royal Coconut Oil and RK Super Til Oil.

Police said the unit was operating without FSSAI registration and trade licence. The products were being reportedly prepared in unhygienic condition. Police seized 240 litres of coconut oil, 224 litres of groundnut oil and 15 litres of gingelly oil, besides 450 blank printed bottles and a packaging machine.

In the second raid at Dwarika Nagar, police busted an industrial setup allegedly run by Sankar Swain (53), owner of Sriya Food Pvt Ltd, which was manufacturing sauces under A1 brand. The unit was allegedly producing tomato, soybean and chilli sauce without mandatory licences and records. Police said Swain failed to produce a trade licence, FSSAI registration and purchase bills during the raid.

Around 1,950 litres of tomato sauce, 850 litres of tomato ketchup, 390 litres of soybean sauce and 450 litres of chilli sauce were seized from the premises.

Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said samples of the seized products have been sent to the food testing laboratory for analysis. The accused duo was produced in court.