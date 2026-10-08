Graduation programme at Odisha's SOA-ITER concludes

BHUBANESWAR: The two-day graduation programme for students of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), faculty of engineering and technology of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University, held to confer degrees on students of 2026 graduating batch, concluded on Tuesday.

The degrees were conferred on the students who completed their BTech, MTech, BCA, MCA and MSc programmes. On the first day, degrees were conferred on BTech students of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of 2022-2026 academic session.

On the second day, degrees were awarded to students who completed BTech programme in civil engineering, computer science and engineering, computer science and information technology, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, electrical and electronics engineering and others.

The postgraduate students of master of computer applications, computer science and engineering, structural engineering, power systems and power electronics, electronics and communication (communication system engineering) and heat power and thermal engineering were also awarded degrees on the second day.

Speaking on the occasion, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) programme director Amit Kumar urged the graduates to embrace continuous learning and practice punctuality and humility as they were poised to enter their professional life.

GyanSys vice-president (human resources) Saswati Pandab advised the graduates not to focus only on academic scores but cultivate a mindset of lifelong learning. SOA vice-chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda conferred the degrees on the students and wished them a bright future.