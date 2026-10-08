INDIA bloc strike likely to hit services in Odisha; collectors asked to take steps

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday directed all collectors to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident during the 12-hour Odisha bandh called by the INDIA bloc.

In a letter to all collectors, the Home department said the statewide bandh may witness road blockades, rallies, demonstrations, roko and forceful closure of mines, government offices, educational institutions, markets and commercial establishments across the state.

The collectors have been asked to take preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order and keep a close vigil to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Arrangements should also be made for the smooth functioning of central and state government offices and essential services across the state.

Odisha Police said efforts will be made to ensure that everything remains open for the public. Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said police are prepared to maintain law and order during the bandh. “About 100 officers and 18 platoons of police force will be deployed across the capital city to ensure citizens do not face any inconvenience,” he said.

The bandh has been called by the INDIA bloc demanding revocation of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, as well as immediate relief for flood-affected victims. The 6 am to 6 pm bandh is likely to impact transport services the most.