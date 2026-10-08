Mining case: NGT slaps Rs 25K fine on Odisha chief secretary, seven other officers.

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) East Zone Bench has slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the chief secretary and seven other officials of the Odisha government for failing to appear through counsel before the tribunal and file responses in a case concerning alleged illegal sand mining in Angul district.

The bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member), and expert members A Senthil Vel and Ishwar Singh imposed the fine on the eight respondents, observing that the repeated non-appearance of their counsels was delaying the adjudication of environmental issues.

Apart from the chief secretary, the other respondents include the principal secretary of the Water Resources department, SP of Angul, deputy director of mines (Talcher circle), regional transport officer (Angul), tehsildars of Talcher and Parjang, and inspector-in-charge of Talcher police station.

The order, issued on September 28, was uploaded on Tuesday. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by a Talcher-based NGO alleging mining beyond the permitted lease area and excess extraction by the private lessee of Nizgarhzami Sand Quarry, locally known as Gopinathpur sand quarry, in the Brahmani river under Talcher tehsil.

The tribunal noted that the respondents had initially appeared through state counsel, but none had been represented on the last few dates of hearing.