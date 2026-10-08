NHRC seeks activist's response to report on NH projects in four Odisha districts.

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought comments from a Jeypore-based human rights activist on a government report detailing ongoing and proposed road projects in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts, following his complaint alleging a systemic violation of citizens’ right to life due to poor national highway infrastructure in the region.

NHRC passed the order on October 6 on a complaint filed by human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro on August 25, 2025. Patro had alleged inaction by the state and central government authorities over the “severely inadequate” NH infrastructure in the four districts, which constituted undivided Koraput district.

The commission considered the complaint, taking note of a report submitted by the Koraput district magistrate on May 29. The report incorporated details furnished by the superintending engineer, NH Division, Jeypore, about road projects being undertaken to improve connectivity in the four districts.

After examining the material, the human rights body observed that the report “revealed about the projects which are being undertaken by NHAI to improve the road connectivity in the Koraput district”. However, it decided to seek the complainant’s response before taking further action.