NHRC seeks activist's response to report on NH projects in four Odisha districts.

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought comments from a Jeypore-based human rights activist on a government report detailing ongoing and proposed road projects in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts, following his complaint alleging a systemic violation of citizens’ right to life due to poor national highway infrastructure in the region.
NHRC passed the order on October 6 on a complaint filed by human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro on August 25, 2025. Patro had alleged inaction by the state and central government authorities over the “severely inadequate” NH infrastructure in the four districts, which constituted undivided Koraput district.
The commission considered the complaint, taking note of a report submitted by the Koraput district magistrate on May 29. The report incorporated details furnished by the superintending engineer, NH Division, Jeypore, about road projects being undertaken to improve connectivity in the four districts.
After examining the material, the human rights body observed that the report “revealed about the projects which are being undertaken by NHAI to improve the road connectivity in the Koraput district”. However, it decided to seek the complainant’s response before taking further action.
“Before further proceeding, let a copy of report dated 29.05.2026, be sent to the complainant for comments, if any, within four weeks,” the NHRC directed.
According to the report, construction of four-lane bypasses at Jeypore and Borigumma and a two-lane bypass with paved shoulders at Nabarangpur is underway along NH-26.
The authorities also informed the Commission that widening of the Motu-Jeypore stretch of NH-326 to two-lane with paved shoulders was in progress. The detailed project report (DPR) for the work has been submitted and the alignment finalised.
The report further stated that expansion of the highway to a full four-lane facility would be proposed before the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) when traffic density and future demand warranted such expansion.
The order gives Patro an opportunity to place his objections or additional information before the Commission regarding the adequacy and progress of the road projects cited by the authorities.