Odisha chief secretary stresses swift response, post-chemical accident mgmt during State Crisis Group meeting

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Wednesday stressed advanced preparedness, swift response, coordinated execution and post-accident management of chemical mishaps in the state.

Chairing a meeting of the State Crisis Group (SCG) at Lok Seva Bhawan, Garg said protection of human life and property was the top priority during a chemical accident. Safety systems are as important as industrial growth, she said.

“There is a need to prepare district and local-level emergency plans, conduct regular mock drills, and strengthen safety audits and risk assessment by identifying potential hazards in advance,” the chief secretary said. She directed to strengthen inter-departmental and inter-agency coordination for effective and successful management of emergency situations.

Development commissioner DK Singh laid emphasis on regular verification of hazard-related data, review of off-site emergency plans for vehicles transporting hazardous materials far from industrial installations or factories in districts and GIS-based mapping.

DG, Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi stressed on ensuring availability of trained manpower, necessary equipment and specialised emergency vehicles for swift response during chemical accidents.

He said there should be regular mock drills, rescue and safe evacuation processes and coordination between Fire Services, district administration, industrial institutions and other emergency organisations. Official sources said discussions were held on strengthening chemical accident-related database, medical preparedness, public awareness, safety audits and increasing capacity of emergency control centres.