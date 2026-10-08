Odisha panel to assess SEBC share in local bodies

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday constituted a commission to study the population share and political representation of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) in local self-government institutions across the state.

The commission was constituted following a decision by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi earlier in the day. The ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department subsequently issued a notification in this regard.

Headed by retired Orissa High Court judge Justice Pramath Patnaik, the commission will examine the representation of SEBC members in rural and urban local bodies, including panchayats and municipalities, and assess the nature and implication of their political backwardness.

Its findings will help the government formulate appropriate measures to ensure adequate political representation of SEBCs in local bodies and safeguard their rights.

Retired IAS officer Bijay Kumar Prusti has been appointed a member of the commission, while Special Secretary in the department Sujata Mishra will serve as its member-secretary.

The move comes after the state government introduced 11.25 per cent reservation for SEBC students in professional higher education institutions, including engineering and medical colleges.