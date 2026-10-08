PM Modi's governance put poor and vulnerable at the centre: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the BJP’s ongoing ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ is centred on public service rather than politics as a pursuit of power.

Addressing the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ at Khurda to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, Majhi said the campaign, launched from the historic soil of Khurda, was meant to reinforce the message of selfless service associated with Modi’s political journey.

He said Modi’s governance had placed the poor, women, youth and other vulnerable sections at the centre of development. Schemes such as Ujjwala, Jan Dhan and Swachh Bharat, he said, demonstrated the emphasis on last-mile delivery.

“Politics should not be a means of gaining power or privilege. It should be a means of serving people,” he said, urging party workers to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reached people at the grassroots.

Turning to the performance of the BJP government in the state, Majhi said the double-engine government had accelerated development through closer coordination between the Centre and the state.

He highlighted free education from KG to PG, reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, and wider healthcare coverage through Ayushman Bharat and the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. More than 80 per cent of the state’s population, he said, was now covered under the two health schemes.

Majhi also cited housing support for poor families and the government’s target of ensuring roads, drinking water and electricity in every village by 2027. He referred to the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, Subhadra scheme and CM-Kisan as key measures aimed at supporting poor families, women and farmers.