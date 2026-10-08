Witch doctor held for raping woman in Odisha with promise to solve marital discord

BARIPADA: Bisoi police in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday arrested a self-styled witch doctor for allegedly raping a newly-married woman for over four days on the pretext of using black magic to resolve her marital discord.

The accused is 70-year-old Laxman Lohar of Madhupur village.

Police sources said the 25-year-old victim got married to a person in Bisoi area recently as per tribal rituals. After her marriage, she allegedly faced harassment from her in-laws and husband. She then reportedly approached the accused to fix her relationship with her husband.

On October 1, the woman went to Laxman’s house in Madhupur and shared her problems with him. The accused allegedly promised the victim to resolve her issues by performing black magic and asked her to stay in his house.

The woman alleged that after sexually assaulting her for four days, Laxman told her to return home. When there was no improvement in her relationship with her husband and in-laws, she realised that the witch doctor was a fraud.

Subsequently, she admitted herself to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital on Sunday.

After examining the woman, the doctors informed police about her condition.

Bisoi IIC Rashmita Das said police registered a case on basis of the victim’s complaint. Medical examination of the woman was conducted and after investigation, the accused witch doctor was arrested from his house.

Laxman was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. Further investigation is underway, Das added.