Witch doctor held for raping woman in Odisha with promise to solve marital discord

BARIPADA: Bisoi police in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday arrested a self-styled witch doctor for allegedly raping a newly-married woman for over four days on the pretext of using black magic to resolve her marital discord.
The accused is 70-year-old Laxman Lohar of Madhupur village.
Police sources said the 25-year-old victim got married to a person in Bisoi area recently as per tribal rituals. After her marriage, she allegedly faced harassment from her in-laws and husband. She then reportedly approached the accused to fix her relationship with her husband.
On October 1, the woman went to Laxman’s house in Madhupur and shared her problems with him. The accused allegedly promised the victim to resolve her issues by performing black magic and asked her to stay in his house.
The woman alleged that after sexually assaulting her for four days, Laxman told her to return home. When there was no improvement in her relationship with her husband and in-laws, she realised that the witch doctor was a fraud.
Subsequently, she admitted herself to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital on Sunday.
After examining the woman, the doctors informed police about her condition.
Bisoi IIC Rashmita Das said police registered a case on basis of the victim’s complaint. Medical examination of the woman was conducted and after investigation, the accused witch doctor was arrested from his house.
Laxman was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. Further investigation is underway, Das added.
AP MAN HELD FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL
Berhampur: Police on Wednesday arrested a 54-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl at Gopalpur in Ganjam district. The accused is Subash Mukhi of Belapada Sahi under Ichhapur police limits in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.
Police said Subash was known to the family of the nine-year-old survivor. Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said the incident occurred on Tuesday when the girl’s parents were not at home.
After the minor reached home from school, the accused allegedly entered her house on the pretext of some work. Finding her alone, Subash allegedly raped her and fled.
On returning home, the girl’s parents came to know about the incident and lodged a complaint at Gopalpur police station. The SP said police visited the crime scene for investigation and conducted medical examination of the child. Mukhi was arrested and produced in court.