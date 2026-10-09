BJD alleges Lyngdoh norms violated in Odisha student union polls, accuses BJP of favouritism

BHUBANESWAR: Youth and student leaders of the BJD on Thursday alleged that the Lyngdoh Commission norms are being openly violated in the ongoing student union election process in the state.

They also accused the BJP-led state government of interfering in campus politics and attempting to favour candidates backed by the ABVP and BJP Yuva Morcha.

Addressing a media conference at Sankha Bhavan, former minister and BJD leader Pritiranjan Gharai, MLA Byomakesh Ray, BYJD president Chinmay Sahu and BCJD president Ipsita Sahoo alleged that political pressure was being exerted on vice-chancellors and college principals to favour ruling-party candidates.

Ray alleged that candidates were required to have at least 75 pc attendance, but the rule was being relaxed or records altered in some cases to protect BJP-backed candidates. He also alleged that pressure was being applied to reject nomination papers of BJD-supported candidates.

The youth and student leaders also alleged that candidates were spending lakhs of rupees on campus feasts despite the prescribed expenditure limit of Rs 5,000. They demanded independent observers at campuses to ensure a fair electoral process.