Bombs hurled at Odisha college, students’ union polls postponed amid campus tension

JAJPUR: The upcoming students’ union elections at Vyasanagar Autonomous College here were postponed after bombs were reportedly hurled near the principal’s residence and a hostel on the campus in the early hours of Thursday.

Following the bomb attack, the college was also declared closed sine die from 1 pm on Thursday. Students were asked to vacate their hostels by Friday morning.

A notification issued by the college authorities said, “As decided in the meeting of the election and academic committees, the college shall remain closed from Thursday 1 pm till further notice. The students’ union elections-2026 in the college is postponed.”

According to reports, bombs exploded at the college around 5 am, sparking panic on the campus. The first explosion occurred near the official residence of principal Akshaya Tripathy and the second in front of the boys’ hostel.

Hearing the loud bang, the principal rushed outside and found the surrounding area engulfed in smoke. He alerted faculty members of the college. On being informed by the college authorities, Jajpur Road police rushed to the campus and reportedly recovered some unexploded bombs from the college premises.

Later in the day, students staged a demonstration before the college gate demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in the bomb attack.

Police have registered a case in this connection. “We are yet to identify the miscreants who hurled the bombs and ascertain the motive behind the incident. A scientific team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosions,” said an officer of Jajpur Road police station.