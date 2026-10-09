CBI catches Odisha residential school principal taking Rs 12,000 bribe from ANM

NUAPADA : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the principal of Nuapada Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) for allegedly accepting Rs 12,000 bribe from an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) to recommend an extension of her service tenure.

The accused is 52-year-old Krishnamoorthy Naidu. According to the investigating agency, Naidu had allegedly sought Rs 20,000 from the complainant, Minati Sahu, for favourably recommending the extension of her employment at the residential school. During subsequent negotiations, the accused reportedly agreed to reduce the amount to rs 12,000.

Following a complaint by Sahu, the CBI registered a case and started investigation to verify the allegation. Subsequently, the agency laid a trap to nab Naidu.

The principal was caught red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 12,000 from the complainant on Thursday. The CBI team arrested him immediately after the transaction.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the bribe demand and identify any other person who may have been involved in the matter, said CBI in a release.