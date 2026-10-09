Father, son killed, three injured in firecracker explosion at Odisha house

JAGATSINGHPUR: A father-son duo died and three persons suffered injuries in a firecracker explosion at Chandpur village under Tirtol police limits here on Thursday.

The deceased are Manoranjan Swain (50) and his 20-year-old son Soumya Sahil Swain. Manoranjan’s two daughters-in-law and a school teacher sustained injuries in the explosion.

Sources said Manoranjan was allegedly involved in making and storing firecrackers illegally at his house. In the afternoon, the firecrackers stored inside his house reportedly exploded with a deafening sound.

Villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons from the house. They were shifted to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital where Manoranjan succumbed to injuries. Soumya was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Apart from Manoranjan’s daughters-in-law, Rahul Mahato (30), who is posted as an assistant teacher at Mahilo high school in Tirtol, was also grievously injured in the explosion. A native of Mayurbhanj district, Rahul was staying in Manoranjan’s house on rent. He had come home for lunch during the school break when the explosion took place. He has been shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

Tirtol IIC Banisidhar Pradhan said police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. A scientific team examined the explosion site and collected evidence.

Preliminary investigation suggested that firecrackers were being prepared illegally inside the house. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, the IIC added.