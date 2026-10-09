INDIA bloc bandh disrupts life across Odisha

Normal life was disrupted across the state on Thursday as the Congress-led INDIA bloc observed a 12-hour bandh over several demands, with tensions being reported in Nabarangpur after a clash broke out between shopkeepers and the protesters.
The demands include withdrawal of the MMDR Amendment Act, resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, and adequate relief for flood-affected people.
The bandh evoked a strong response in several districts including Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, Balangir, Keonjhar and Sundargarh. Shops, markets, business establishments, government offices and banks remained closed and vehicular movement was severely affected in several areas.
OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said the bandh remained peaceful across the state and claimed it received public support in both urban and rural areas.
Tension erupted in Adhikariguda area under Umerkote block after a clash broke out between local shopkeepers and Congress workers during the bandh, leaving at least two party workers injured. An argument broke out when Congress workers asked the shopkeepers to shut their businesses in support of the bandh. Police detained three persons in connection with the incident.
In Angul and Dhenkanal, the bandh passed off peacefully without major untoward incidents. Most industries operated with thin attendance, and coal production at eight mines in the Talcher coalfield and coal transportation by road and rail were affected. Mining operations resumed after lunch.
Public sector units, including NALCO plants and NTPC power plants, functioned normally despite picketing by Congress workers at their gates. Operations at Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, GMR Power and JITPL also continued.
In Angul, almost all government offices remained closed and Congress workers disrupted an official meeting at the circuit house attended by the RDC and collector.
In Jagatsinghpur, cargo operations at Paradip port were not affected, while schools and colleges remained open. Candidates appearing for examinations and patients were allowed to travel during the bandh. Tension briefly prevailed at a protest site in Jagatsinghpur when police personnel reportedly entered the area while the bandh was being observed. The demonstrators called it an attempt to disrupt their agitation. The situation was brought under control following the intervention of district Congress president Deb Prasad Nayak.
Mining and transport operations in the Koida mining circle were stopped, with Bonai MLA Laxman Munda leading protests.
Meanwhile in Keonjhar’s Joda, the operation of mines and mineral transportation were affected due to the bandh.
In Sambalpur, women Congress workers staged a unique bandh at the collectorate. Carrying bouquets of flowers, they approached employees and officials and urged them to stop work in support of the bandh.