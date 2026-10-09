INDIA bloc bandh disrupts life across Odisha

Normal life was disrupted across the state on Thursday as the Congress-led INDIA bloc observed a 12-hour bandh over several demands, with tensions being reported in Nabarangpur after a clash broke out between shopkeepers and the protesters.

The demands include withdrawal of the MMDR Amendment Act, resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, and adequate relief for flood-affected people.

The bandh evoked a strong response in several districts including Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, Balangir, Keonjhar and Sundargarh. Shops, markets, business establishments, government offices and banks remained closed and vehicular movement was severely affected in several areas.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said the bandh remained peaceful across the state and claimed it received public support in both urban and rural areas.

Tension erupted in Adhikariguda area under Umerkote block after a clash broke out between local shopkeepers and Congress workers during the bandh, leaving at least two party workers injured. An argument broke out when Congress workers asked the shopkeepers to shut their businesses in support of the bandh. Police detained three persons in connection with the incident.

In Angul and Dhenkanal, the bandh passed off peacefully without major untoward incidents. Most industries operated with thin attendance, and coal production at eight mines in the Talcher coalfield and coal transportation by road and rail were affected. Mining operations resumed after lunch.

Public sector units, including NALCO plants and NTPC power plants, functioned normally despite picketing by Congress workers at their gates. Operations at Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, GMR Power and JITPL also continued.