Odisha bandh gets mixed response, passes off peacefully

BHUBANESWAR: The 12-hour Odisha bandh observed by the INDIA bloc on Thursday received a mixed response across the state and passed off peacefully.

While transport services were badly hit and mining operations disrupted, government offices remained functional. Commercial establishments remained closed in many places during the morning hours before resuming business in the afternoon. Banking operations were also affected in some places.

The bandh was called to oppose the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, demand the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond.

In the capital, public transport was crippled as protesters stopped vehicular movement at key locations, even as police personnel remained largely passive. In Bhubaneswar, police took more than 100 protesters into preventive custody.

Lawyers of the Orissa High Court and lower courts in Cuttack stayed away from proceedings, citing inconvenience and safety concerns arising out of the bandh.

In the industrial districts of Angul and Dhenkanal, coal production was badly hit. Transportation of coal by road and rail was obstructed by Congress workers. Coal mining operations resumed normally after lunch.

PSUs such as NALCO and NTPC power plants operated smoothly. The operations of Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, GMR, JITPL power plant and Rungta Steel remained normal.

Mining and transportation operations in the Koida mining circle in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district were stopped as the CPM led the protest, with NH-520 and NH-143 blocked.