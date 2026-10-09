Odisha Congress says protest successful, BJP claims ‘goons’ harassed people

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday claimed that the statewide bandh call given by INDIA bloc on Thursday was successful due to massive support from the public.

On the day, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and other senior Congress leaders participated in rallies at different places across the state in support of the bandh. Das said the INDIA alliance parties had informed people about the bandh much in advance and sought their cooperation.

He, however, took a dig at the BJD for refusing to participate in the bandh. “The BJD had initially indicated to participate but changed its position at the last moment. Had the BJD participated directly, the bandh could have been more impactful,” the OPCC chief stated.

Das further said that in future when the BJD will agitate on any issue, the Congress will put forth its stand, but not take a U-turn like the former.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal told mediapersons that the bandh call given by Congress and Left parties was completely rejected by the people of Odisha.