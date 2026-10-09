Odisha hikes fees at 63 professional colleges, MBA fees double at one institute

BHUBANESWAR: Professional education is all set to get costlier in the state from this academic year, with the Odisha government hiking the fee structure for around 63 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges and institutions.

The fee hike ranges from 21 per cent to 100 per cent across BTech, MTech, diploma, BPharm, MBA, MCA and other courses. There has also been a reduction in the fee structure for different courses in eight technical and management institutions.

The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department issued a notification on the revised fee structure for professional colleges and institutions. It said the revision was effected on the basis of the recommendations of the Fee Structure Committee at its 18th meeting held on June 25 this year.

The department also stated that the revised fee structure will be binding on all students admitted during the academic sessions 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29 and will remain unchanged until completion of their courses.

The new fee structure has been announced for around 160 institutes, with hikes across 63 institutes and reductions across eight institutes for different courses.

There is no change in the existing fee structure of another eight institutes, while in 74 cases, the department did not mention the previous fee against which the hike or reduction could be calculated.

The biggest hike of 100 per cent has been effected for the MBA course at Gurukula Institute of Technology, Jamujhari. The fee for the BTech course at the institute has witnessed a hike of over 77 per cent.