Patient killed, two injured as oxygen cylinder explodes inside ambulance at Odisha hospital

BARIPADA: A patient was killed and two persons suffered grievous injuries after an oxygen cylinder reportedly exploded inside an ambulance at Udala sub-divisional hospital in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Sujog Barik of Kundabai village under Udala police limits.

Sources said Sujog was admitted to the hospital in the morning after complaining of difficulty in breathing and fever. As his condition reportedly deteriorated, doctors advised his family to take him to Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. Accordingly, family members hired a private ambulance in the night to shift the patient to the state capital.

Eyewitnesses said when Sujog was being placed in the ambulance, the oxygen cylinder kept inside the vehicle suddenly caught fire and exploded. The blast was so intense that the roof of the ambulance blew off and landed on people standing nearby. Passersby rushed to the spot and pulled Sujog out of the burning ambulance. However, he died of severe burn injuries.

Two of Sujog’s attendants also suffered serious burns in the incident and were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment. The explosion triggered panic in the hospital, forcing patients, doctors and attendants to scamper for safety.

On being alerted, fire services personnel from Udala reached the spot and doused the flames. Police also arrived at the scene and supervised the operation. Police said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion and fire.