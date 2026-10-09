Staff shortage, low enrolment put student union polls on hold at two Odisha colleges

JAGATSINGHPUR: While the college election process has gained momentum across the state, polls in two degree colleges in Jagatsinghpur’s Raghunathpur block are unlikely due to staff shortage, inadequate infrastructure and low student strength.

Students of one of the colleges, Brundaban Chandra Degree College in Redhua, staged a demonstration on Thursday in front of the college, demanding that the students’ union election be conducted. They said staff shortage cannot be a valid reason for denying them their democratic right to elect a college union, particularly as the degree college and a Plus-II college are functioning in the same building.

The students had submitted a memorandum to the collector and sub-collector on Wednesday, urging the authorities to arrange staff from the Plus-II college to conduct the election. However, no action was taken, they alleged.

The principal of the college, Smitarani Pradhan, said the institution is already facing difficulties due to the shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff. The agitation was called off in the afternoon after the principal held discussions with the students and assured them that the election could be conducted next year if the staff position improves.

Swami Arupananda Degree College of Education and Technology in Kurtang is similarly affected. Principal Bhagban Das has informed the higher authorities about the difficulties in conducting the election. Das is currently functioning as the in-charge principal following the suspension of the regular principal. He said the college has neither an existing students’ union nor the required staff to conduct the election. Besides, the college has a very low student strength, making it difficult to hold the election.

Jagatsinghpur sub-collector directed the principals of all 25 degree colleges in the district, including the two institutions, to issue official notifications on Wednesday for conducting students’ union elections for the 2026-27 academic session. The principals were also directed to take necessary steps to conduct the elections. However, the principals of the two colleges reportedly expressed their inability to conduct the elections.