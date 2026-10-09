Uncertainty over use of high-decibel music during immersion in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Uncertainty continues to prevail in Sambalpur over whether high-decibel music systems will be allowed during the Durga Puja immersion processions.

Though the district administration discussed the issue with puja committees at a preparatory meeting recently, no decision has been taken so far. The administration has also not imposed a formal ban on DJs, leaving puja committees uncertain about their arrangements for the immersion processions. Meanwhile, locals have been demanding a ban, citing public nuisance caused in the name of devotion.

During the meeting, the administration advised the committees to keep sound levels within 65 decibels. The proposed limit, however, is significantly lower than the sound levels commonly produced by DJ vehicles during festive processions. High-powered DJ systems can typically generate around 90-115 dB, or even higher close to the speakers, depending on the equipment and volume.

Notably, the difference is substantial. A rise of 10 dB represents roughly a tenfold increase in sound intensity. Thus, DJ systems operating around 100-110 dB near the speakers would produce sound levels far above the 65 dB limit advised by the administration.

The lack of a clear decision has left puja committees in a dilemma. Sources said committee members have suggested that the district administration call a meeting with all DJ operators and clearly communicate the permissible sound limits.

In Sambalpur, 77 big and small Durga Puja committees are organising celebrations this year. The administration has finalised October 22 and 23 for idol immersion and is making arrangements for traffic management, sanitation, fire safety, drinking water and emergency services.