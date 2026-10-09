Worker killed as boundary wall collapses after truck hits it at Odisha plant

ANGUL: A 55-year-old worker was killed in a mishap at Sree Metaliks sponge iron plant here on Thursday, triggering tension outside the factory premises.

The deceased was identified as Mangalu Bhoi, a resident of nearby Parang village. According to factory chief Debendra Das, Mangalu was killed in a mishap involving an iron ore laden truck on the plant premises.

The truck driver was reversing the vehicle when it reportedly hit a boundary wall. The wall collapsed on Mangalu who was working at the spot, he said.

The worker suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital, where he succumbed. The truck driver fled after the accident.

Mangalu’s death sparked tension outside the plant as villagers of Parang staged dharna demanding compensation for the bereaved family and and a job to one of its member. The agitation was called off after plant authorities agreed to the demands of villagers.

IIC of Nisha police station Dushmant Singh said the worker’s body was seized for postmortem. A case of negligence has been registered against the truck driver. Efforts are on to nab the absconding driver.

Later in the day, assistant director of factories and boilers Manoj Mishra visited the plant and launched an inquiry into the incident.