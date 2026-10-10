BJP, BJD supporters clash in Odisha's Pattamundai

KENDRAPARA: Tension erupted in Pattamundai after a clash broke out between supporters of the BJD and BJP in the local block office on Friday.

BJD supporters alleged that the party’s panchayat body members were not invited by the Pattamundai block development officer (BDO) to a government function on Thursday. In protest, many BJD workers locked the main gate of the block office on Friday and launched an indefinite hunger strike.

However, a large group of BJP supporters reportedly reached the spot to protest the locking of the block office. The clash reportedly erupted after the BJP workers unlocked the block office gate. As tension flared up in the area, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

BJD leader and Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo alleged that criminal activities were on the rise in the district, and the ruling BJP was patronising unscrupulous elements and forcing police not to take any action against them.