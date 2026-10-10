Board of Revenue orders investigation into Rs 100 crore govt land leased to OAS officer

BHUBANESWAR: The Board of Revenue has rejected an application seeking to record over 4.24 acre of government land near Bhubaneswar, worth about Rs 100 crore, in the name of a purchaser. It has also directed the concerned Revenue department officials to conduct a detailed inquiry into the lease and subsequent sale of the land.

The land is located in Ogalapada village under Jatni tehsil of Khurda district, along the Bhubaneswar-Khurda National Highway. It was leased to an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer in 1968 under the Odisha Government Land Settlement Act, 1962 (OGLS Act), for agricultural purposes.

The officer was then serving as a settlement officer. The land was subsequently sold to another person shortly before his retirement.

Hearing a case in this regard, Member, Board of Revenue, Satyabrata Sahu, rejected the application for recording the disputed land in the purchaser’s name.

Under the OGLS Act, the settlement of government land is governed by prescribed eligibility criteria and procedures. The rules provide priority to specified categories of applicants for agricultural land, including eligible landless agricultural labourers.

“A government servant, by virtue of holding salaried public office, does not qualify as a landless poor person under the OGLS Act and prima facie, obtaining such a lease constitutes a fraud on the statute and misrepresentation of eligibility,” Sahu observed in his order.