Dharmendra Pradhan stresses collective responsibility for newborn, maternal health and nutrition in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur MP and former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said ensuring the health and well-being of newborns and pregnant women is a collective social responsibility.

Visiting an anganwadi centre in Kuchinda as part of the ‘Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan’, Pradhan emphasised the need to promote nutrition, cleanliness and a substance-free society. “Collective efforts towards these goals were essential to realise the vision of a developed Odisha and a developed India,” he said.

The MP also interacted with children, anganwadi workers, ASHAs, mothers and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. He enquired about the health and nutritional status of children and lauded the dedication of frontline workers in ensuring their physical and mental development.

Earlier, Pradhan inaugurated a newly constructed auditorium and cultural centre in Kuchinda, along with sanitation and other development projects. He said the new facilities would strengthen the town’s civic infrastructure and cultural identity.

He also said the double-engine BJP government in the state was committed to the overall development of Kuchinda, including improving the quality of education, upgrading healthcare facilities and developing better roads.

Among others, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik attended the event.