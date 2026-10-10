Low pressure over Bay of Bengal next week, no clarity on build-up

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low-pressure likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week could pour cold water on Durga Puja festivities in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-east Bay of Bengal around October 13. The system is expected to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts over the subsequent three to four days.

However, its further intensification and likely track is yet to be predicted by the national weather agency.

In fact, there is considerable divergence among various weather models over the timing and location of the formation of the upper-air cyclonic circulation and the subsequent low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Except for the National Centere for Environmental Prediction (NCEP), no model has indicated the development of a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “More details like the system’s further path and intensification will emerge after the low-pressure area forms. The system is, however, expected to trigger rainfall and thundershower activity in parts of Odisha, including coastal areas.”

Weather experts are closely monitoring various models to ascertain further details about the system.

Meanwhile, the state capital witnessed thundershower activity on Friday evening, ending days of hot and humid weather.

Weather experts attributed the rainfall to a trough extending from west Assam to Telangana across north Bangladesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. They also said the monsoon withdrawal process has begun in the state and is expected to be completed over the next few days.