Odisha government to formulate social media policy soon, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that the state government would soon formulate a social media policy to meet the needs of the digital era and strengthen the information system.

Addressing information service officers at a function on “Emerging Trends in Social Media” at Lok Seva Bhavan here, the chief minister said a seamless information and communication mechanism would be established in the Information and Public Relations department. A strict fact-checking system would also be implemented to counter misinformation and rumours on the digital media, he added.

Observing that young people were ahead of traditional media in their extensive use of social media and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, Majhi said the government would also have to adopt these emerging trends in its communication strategy.

“This is not just the era of traditional print or electronic media but also of social media. The mobile phone in every citizen’s hand today is simultaneously a newspaper, television, radio and a medium of multiple forms of communication,” he said.

The Chief Minister said information officers should go beyond merely issuing press releases and discharge their duties as skilled communication professionals. He stressed the need to monitor social media to quickly identify public opinion and grievances.

Stating that official communication should be based on three key principles of accuracy, speed and simplicity, Majhi said errors in government data or statistics were unacceptable.