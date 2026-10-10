Odisha seeks private investment to boost tourism infrastructure in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: The Odisha government has sought to attract private investments to Ganjam’s tourism sector, highlighting opportunities in beach resorts, hotels, homestays, eco-tourism and adventure-based activities in the district.

Attending a tourism investors’ meet held at Chhatrapur on Friday, commissioner-cum-secretary of Tourism department Balwant Singh said Odisha has immense potential for tourism development, with Ganjam offering a diverse mix of beaches, hills, religious destinations and rich cultural heritage.

Highlighting the investment prospects at major tourist destinations including Gopalpur and Sonapur beaches along with Rambha-Barakul along Chilika lake and Tara Tarini temple, Singh urged investors to explore opportunities in Odisha, particularly Ganjam, and contribute to developing tourism infrastructure to unlock the district’s potential.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan called upon entrepreneurs to come forward with tourism projects, assuring them of continued support from the district administration. He said the administration was facilitating land identification, single-window clearances, policy-related assistance and development of supporting infrastructure. Projects could also be taken up under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, he added.

The meet focused on identifying viable investment opportunities and encouraging private participation in developing tourist destinations and related facilities. Beach tourism, hospitality, eco-tourism and adventure-based activities were among the sectors discussed.

Among others, hotel owners, tourism entrepreneurs, young business aspirants and district-level officials from various departments participated in the deliberations.