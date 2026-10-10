Odisha woman’s kidney, liver donated after brain stem death; cremated with full state honours

DHENKANAL: A 44-year-old woman from Dhenkanal district who had a brain stem death had her kidney and liver donated. The government acknowledged the gesture and she was cremated with full state honours at her village on Friday.

Dhenkanal ADM Ramesh Chandra Sethi, additional SP Suryamani Pradhan, and several block officials were present at the cremation of Durgabati Rout, wife of Pramod Rout of Brundabanpur village in Gondia block.

According to reports, Durgabati fell down accidentally in her bathroom on Saturday night, suffered injuries and also lost consciousness. She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Dhenkanal, which referred her to SCB in Cuttack. Instead of SCB, her family took her to private hospital in Bhubaneswar and then shifted her to Utkal Hospital.

Durgabati was in the hospital for four days and died on Thursday. In accordance with her family’s consent, her kidney and liver were removed for donation. “Noting the generous donation of her kidney and liver, the state government decided to give her full state honours during her cremation,” addditional SP Pradhan said. A contingent of armed police gave the guard of honour.

Earlier, when her body reached Brundabanpur, a huge crowd assembled to pay their last respects.