Odisha's new poultry scheme launched to produce 1K crore more eggs

BHUBANESWAR: Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik on Friday launched the Commercial Layer Poultry Farming Scheme, targeting an increase in the state’s annual egg production to 1,000 crore by 2036.

Addressing a function organised by the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department on the occasion of World Egg Day, the minister said the scheme aims to meet the state’s egg requirement and encourage entrepreneurship in the poultry sector.

Under the scheme, subsidies will be provided for setting up modern, automated commercial layer and pullet farms with a capacity of more than 25,000 birds. A subsidy of up to Rs 10 crore will be provided, along with advance subsidy through a ‘mirror account’ to reduce the interest burden on entrepreneurs availing bank loans, he said.

Mallik said financial assistance of around Rs 512 crore had been provided to poultry farmers and entrepreneurs in the state over the past two-and-a-half years. The assistance covered the establishment of both broiler and layer farms, he added.

The state currently produces around 1.12 crore eggs daily from 189 commercial layer farms, semi-commercial layer farms and backyard poultry units. Stating that the government was extending support to all categories of layer poultry farming, Mallik said 100 per cent financial assistance was being provided to 43,000 beneficiaries for backyard poultry farming under the Livestock Prosperity Scheme in 2026-27.