Projects worth Rs 500 crore launched to promote Odia language, culture: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that the state government has launched projects worth Rs 500 crore to promote Odia language, culture and identity.

Addressing the state level birth anniversary of function of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das at the Jayadev Bhavan as the chief guest, Majhi said that the projects include Odia Asmita Bhawan, upgradation of Odia University at Satyabadi, redevelopment of Bakula Bana and development of Satyabadi region, the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das.

He said that youths will play a key role in building a prosperous Odisha and Viksit Bharat inspired by the ideals of Gopabandhu.

The chief minister called upon the youths to adopt Gopabandhu’s spirit of service and contribute actively to nation-building. Majhi said that youths should realise their responsibility towards society. “Living only for oneself is not true life, but the meaning of life lies in bringing smiles to others’ faces like Pandit Gopabandhu and dedicating oneself to the service of the state,“ he added.

Stating that Gopabandhu is a source of inspiration for all, Majhi said serving the poor, neglected people of society and working for the welfare of people in inaccessible areas was his ideal. The government is implementing many schemes for the poor by adopting his ideals, he added.

The chief minister said with the aim of taking development to every person, the government has implemented many schemes like free education from KG to PG, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana, Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana.