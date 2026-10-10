Seer calls for uniform education policy, UCC and judicial reforms to build developed India

CUTTACK: There is a need for a uniform education policy, a Uniform Civil Code and judicial reforms to build a developed nation, said Peethadhishwar of Varanasi’s Kashi Sumeru Peetha Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Narendrananda Saraswati.

Addressing the ‘Pujya Puja Samaroh’, organised by DRIEMS University to commemorate the 32nd death anniversary of Karmayogi Dhaneswar Rath, the Shankaracharya said that education should not be based on caste and emphasised the need for a uniform education policy, a Uniform Civil Code and judicial reforms, saying these measures would contribute to building a developed nation.

He also stressed the role of parents in encouraging children to pursue spiritual and moral education. He said Karmayogi Dhaneswar Rath had always attached importance to these values and that DRIEMS, the institution he envisioned, continues to function on the same principles, indicating a bright future.

A life-size bronze statue of Dhaneswar Rath was unveiled by the guests. Mahanayak of the Chhatisha Nijog of Srimandir Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra, litterateur Das Benhur, singer Trupti Das, social worker Sujata Patnaik, and cricketer Basant Mohanty, were honoured with the ‘Dhaneswar Rath Memorial Award-2026’. Each recipient was presented with a Lord Jagannath Khandua, a memento and a cash award of Rs 25,000.