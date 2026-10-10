Woman kills alcoholic husband with help of son and minor daughter, held in Aul

KENDRAPARA: A 40-year-old woman allegedly strangled her alcoholic husband to death in his sleep with the help of their son and minor daughter at Malapatana village under Aul police limits here.

Police on Friday arrested Manorama Sahoo, her son Srikrishna (22) and 16-year-old daughter on charges of murdering Niranjan Sahoo (44). The crime took place on Wednesday night.

According to police, the accused throttled Niranjan to death while he was asleep. Prima facie, asphyxiation is suspected to be the cause of death. IIC of Aul police station Antrajami Srichandan said preliminary investigation revealed that Manorama and Srikrishna were earning money by cleaning utensils in a hotel. Niranjan was allegedly harassing his wife and son for money to consume alcohol.

He reportedly used to beat them if they did not give him money. Unable to bear his torture, the woman and her two children killed Niranjan, said the IIC.