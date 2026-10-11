1,448 forms received from left-out voters in three-day post-SIR drive in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A total of 33,515 Form-6 applications were received during the three-day special drive held across the state from October 7 to 9, following completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Monday.

Of these, 1,448 applications were from eligible voters whose names could not be included in the electoral roll during the SIR exercise. Another 32,067 were from new and young voters seeking registration for the first time.

The drive was organised on the Election Commission’s directions to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the rolls. As many as 26,446 special camps were held across districts to spread awareness about voter registration and facilitate submission of applications.

The CEO office informed that booth-level officers (BLOs) have been asked to conduct door-to-door visits till the end of October to facilitate registration of left-out electors and new voters as part of the special drive.

The BLOs during their door-to-door visit will inform and guide eligible citizens about voter registration, inclusion of names and necessary corrections to electoral rolls.

Special attention will be given to those whose names were not included during the SIR process and young people who have recently become eligible to vote, the CEO office stated.

Around 20 lakh names had been deleted from the draft SIR roll in Odisha, while another 44,000 electors had been excluded from the final roll published after completion of the SIR process in the state on September 21.