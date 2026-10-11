As campus unrest spreads, political sparring intensifies in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With nomination of rejections stirring protests across campuses, the students wings of BJD and Congress on Saturday accused the BJP government of selectively cancelling elections in institutions where the ABVP is facing the prospect of defeat.

Spokesperson of BJD Lenin Mohanty alleged that the BJP government is afraid of students and Gen Z and is resorting to ‘vote chori’ and ‘candidate chori’. “The BJP’s student wing is struggling in colleges and universities and thus the administrations are being forced to nominate office-bearers instead of allowing a fair electoral process,” he alleged.

BCJD president Ipshita Sahoo alleged that elections were being cancelled in colleges where their candidates had a strong chance of winning and cited Nabarangpur and Nayagarh colleges as an example.

Sahoo alleged that the candidate list after nomination process was scheduled to be published after 5 pm across campuses but was released only after 9 pm at Utkal, Rama Devi and Ravenshaw universities. “The ABVP candidates faced the possibility of rejection over inadequate attendance but a minister intervened through phone calls to ensure that discrepancies were rectified, delaying the publication of the lists in these campuses,” she alleged.

She claimed that BCJD candidates have already been elected unopposed in over 100 campuses. “The election of four candidates unopposed at Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar, the home turf of the chief minister, is an evidence of the BCJD’s electoral strength,” she said.