Boy ignores warning, dies filming stunt under train in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Performing dangerous stunts on the tracks proved fatal for a teenage boy who was reportedly run over by a train on Khurda-Balangir railway line near Baunsuni in Boudh district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Saimaya Mahanandia alias Rinku of Talupali village near Baunsuni.

According to police, the mishap took place when Rinku was trying to film a social media reel by sleeping on the tracks beneath a moving train. The speeding train reportedly crushed his head and severed one of his legs. The boy was killed instantly.

Incidentally, Rinku had performed a similar stunt on the same railway tracks last year but had escaped unhurt, said police. Following the incident, Balangir Government Railway Police (GRP) had summoned him and his parents, and counselled them about the dangers of such stunts.

After obtaining a written undertaking from them, the GRP had let them go with a warning. However, Rinku did not pay heed to the warning and had to pay with his life, said police.

The mutilated body of the teenager was recovered and sent for autopsy. An unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, police added.