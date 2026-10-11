Man’s skeletal remains exhumed a month after death in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: A month after his death, a 52-year-old man’s skeletal remains were exhumed from his grave by police in Bargarh district on Saturday following murder allegations by his family. The incident took place at Pandakipali village under Sohela police limits.

Wife of victim Amruta Barge alleged that a villager, Rajani Sahu, took her husband to work in an agriculture field on September 8. A few hours later, Sahu informed her that Amruta had become unconscious. Subsequently, she along with Sahu took him to Sohela community health centre where he was declared dead.

Sahu allegedly manipulated the woman to keep her husband’s death a secret and buried Amruta’s body in his land. The matter came to light on October 8 when Amruta’s wife reportedly disclosed details of the incident to her daughter.