Man’s skeletal remains exhumed a month after death in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: A month after his death, a 52-year-old man’s skeletal remains were exhumed from his grave by police in Bargarh district on Saturday following murder allegations by his family. The incident took place at Pandakipali village under Sohela police limits.
Wife of victim Amruta Barge alleged that a villager, Rajani Sahu, took her husband to work in an agriculture field on September 8. A few hours later, Sahu informed her that Amruta had become unconscious. Subsequently, she along with Sahu took him to Sohela community health centre where he was declared dead.
Sahu allegedly manipulated the woman to keep her husband’s death a secret and buried Amruta’s body in his land. The matter came to light on October 8 when Amruta’s wife reportedly disclosed details of the incident to her daughter.
She alleged that Sahu had threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone, forcing her to remain silent. “On reaching the spot, I found a deep injury on my husband’s head and assumed that he was dead. But Sahu told me that he was unconscious and asked me to take Amruta’s body to the hospital. I kept silent because he had threatened me of dire consequences,” she alleged.
On Friday, Amruta’s wife lodged a complaint with Sohela police following which the skeletal remains were exhumed in presence of an executive magistrate. A scientific team assisted in the process. The remains have been sent to VIMSAR, Burla for further examination.
Bargarh SP Rabi Narayan Satpathy said acting on the complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, police registered a case and the remains were exhumed for further examination. Police are awaiting the examination report to establish the circumstances surrounding Amruta’s death. The allegations of murder are yet to be established and investigation is underway.