MP Dharmendra Pradhan bats for environment protection and pollution control

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday called on industries and mining companies in the district to take greater responsibility for environmental protection, pollution control and infrastructure development, including parking facilities and street lighting along State Highway 10.

Chairing a review meeting on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and peripheral development activities of industries and mines, Pradhan said industrial growth must go hand in hand with environmental conservation and public health.

“Factories and mines may be established in the district, but the environment, ecology and the health of the general public will always remain our highest priority,” Pradhan said, adding that the proposed measures would be implemented in coordination with the district administration and the State government.

The meeting reviewed the annual CSR expenditure and development programmes of various companies. Pradhan urged industries to work closely with local communities, understand their aspirations and undertake development initiatives with the district administration’s approval. Employment generation, livelihood opportunities for women, skill development and improving employability through quality education should receive priority, he said.