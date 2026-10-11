MP Dharmendra Pradhan bats for environment protection and pollution control

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday called on industries and mining companies in the district to take greater responsibility for environmental protection, pollution control and infrastructure development, including parking facilities and street lighting along State Highway 10.
Chairing a review meeting on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and peripheral development activities of industries and mines, Pradhan said industrial growth must go hand in hand with environmental conservation and public health.
“Factories and mines may be established in the district, but the environment, ecology and the health of the general public will always remain our highest priority,” Pradhan said, adding that the proposed measures would be implemented in coordination with the district administration and the State government.
The meeting reviewed the annual CSR expenditure and development programmes of various companies. Pradhan urged industries to work closely with local communities, understand their aspirations and undertake development initiatives with the district administration’s approval. Employment generation, livelihood opportunities for women, skill development and improving employability through quality education should receive priority, he said.
The increasing pressure of heavy vehicles transporting industrial loads on SH-10 was also discussed. He also called for street lighting along the 15-km stretch between the new bus stand at Rengali and Kheruwal Bridge.
The companies were advised to coordinate with the public works department, L&T and the State government to explore widening and upgrading the stretch. Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra was present at the meeting.
Earlier, Pradhan participated in a district-wide cleanliness drive under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. More than one lakh volunteers took part in the drive at more than 500 locations across the district.
He also attended the 72nd district-level Wildlife Week celebration at Sambalpur Zoo. Pradhan also stressed strengthening forest-based economy through the Van Dhan scheme, supporting kendu leaf pluckers and promoting alternatives to plastic.