Nomination rejections spark campus protests, 3 more colleges closed in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the student union elections closing in, tension continued to spread across campuses over various issues including rejection of nomination papers in several colleges, even as three more institutions were shut indefinitely following unrest.

The Model Degree College in Nabarangpur district was closed sine die following unrest on the campus after the cancellation of the student union election there. The polls were reportedly called off because eligible candidates were unavailable. Leaders of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) alleged that two of their candidates had been elected unopposed as president and general secretary, but college authorities refused to recognise the results.

In the same district, a dispute over the election at Umerkote College led to a clash between two groups of non-students, leaving two persons critically injured. One of them was allegedly stabbed and was shifted to Visakhapatnam after his condition worsened.

On the other hand, protests erupted at several colleges following publication of final candidate lists, with students alleging arbitrary rejection of nominations and political interference in the election process.

Owing to student unrest and fear of violence, sine die was declared at two other colleges in Deogarh and Gop.

At Nimapara Autonomous College in Puri district, tension prevailed after around 39 of the 53 nominations were reportedly rejected. Agitating students and local leaders locked the main gate of the college and staged a sit-in, demanding a fair and transparent election process. The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and BCJD leaders along with aspiring candidates joined the protest.