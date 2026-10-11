Odisha: DGP directs officers to step up to prevent campus violence

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the student union elections on October 15, DGP (in-charge) Vinaytosh Mishra on Saturday directed all SPs and IGs/DIGs to take proactive steps to ensure campuses remain free of violence.

In a high-level review meeting held via video-conferencing, Mishra reviewed the security arrangements and law-and-order situation at various colleges and universities across the state. He emphasised the need to prevent violence on campuses, maintain peace and order, ensure that the election process is completed smoothly and also prevent post-election violence.

He directed the officers to focus on precautionary measures in advance rather than acting only after an untoward incident occured. He asked them to maintain regular contact with college authorities and keep a close watch on places and situations that have the potential for high tension or agitations.

“The officers have been asked to assess sensitive situations during the college elections, deploy forces as required and take necessary steps to maintain law and order,” he said. Director, Intelligence RP Koche, ADG SAP Rajesh Kumar, additional police commissioner Narasingha Bhola, all range IGs/DIGs and SPs attended the meeting.